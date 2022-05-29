Open Studio Weekend celebrating 30 years

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is the start of Vermont Open Studios Weekend and they are celebrating a milestone.

This is the 30th anniversary of the spring session, organizers say 150 artisans have opened their studio doors to the public all over the state. Governor Scott signed a proclamation Saturday proclaiming May 28 and 29 “Spring Open Studio Weekend” in the State of Vermont. With locations in just about every corner of the state, the organizers say they hope everyone has a chance to stop in, look at the work and speak with the artists.

