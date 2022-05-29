Advertisement

Truck driver charged in I-95 crash that killed NH trooper

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A Connecticut truck driver has been charged in an interstate crash that claimed the life of a New Hampshire state trooper last fall. Forty-three-year-old Jay Paul Medeiros of Ashford is charged with negligent homicide and reckless conduct. Authorities said his tractor-trailer struck a police cruiser on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth early on Oct. 28, killing Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill, who was working at the site of an overnight paving project. The 44-year-old Sherrill, of Barrington, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Prosecutors said Medeiros passed warning signs and failed to slow down despite flashing lights.

