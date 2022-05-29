Vermont City Marathon returns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

4,500 runners taking to the Queen City in pursuit of the state’s first marathon since 2019.

Some running the half marathon, some the full, and others in a relay.

“My wife’s really the runner of the family -- she runs at least one marathon every year - so we thought it would be fun to all run together except she’s doing the full distance,” said Chris Marks of Proctorsville.

Saturday was the 33rd Vermont City Marathon in Burlington after the 2020 and 2021 marathons were canceled.

There was a half marathon this past fall. Now, all runners are required to be vaccinated. they say - it’s great to get out there again.

“The town needs this - it’s a positive thing so I’m just so delighted to have it back,” said Carol Blattspieler of Milton.

This year’s race course looks a little bit different than previous years.

For example, the Burlington Beltline section is no longer part of the race and runners don’t have to go up the entirety of Battery Street anymore.

But, runners are still going through the heart of downtown.

Only this year they’re doing it twice -- because this time they’re looping the course to get to the full marathon.

“It’s great I didn’t have to go up the hill on Battery Street,” said Ray Coffey of Winooski.

“Running on North Avenue was a little bit - it felt bit more homey in a way which was nice, I liked that,” said Gabriel McGann of Huntington.

The show wouldn’t go on without the 700 to 800 volunteers.

“Look at this, I mean there’s so much fun, so much excitement,” said Linda, a volunteer.

Despite the changes to the course and a few years off, some things never change -- like the motivation the beloved Taiko Drummers give to runners.

“Your rhythm just joins in with their drumming,” said McGann.

Runners say Burlington is coming alive again after pandemic ridden summers.

“Missed it- I’ve missed it. It’s sort of a right of passage in the spring I feel like,” said Coffey.

The chance to run 26 miles or less among thousands isn’t something that’s taken for granted.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.