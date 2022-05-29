Vermont state historic sites are open for the season

CHIMNEY POINT, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is opening day at the six historic sites across the state. These sites are the Bennington Battle Monument, Chimney Point, Hubbardton Battlefield, Mount Independence, and the President Calvin Coolidge and Senator Justin Morrill historic sites.

The state’s division for historic preservation say they get anywhere from 40 to 60 thousand visitors a year. Usually, the most popular sites are the Bennington Battle Monument and President Coolidge homestead. But all 6 are loved by Vermonters.

“You really get a sense that there’s something special about them. They’re in special locations and history somehow grounds people so you can feel at home wherever you are,” said Elsa Gilbertson, Vermont Division for Historic Preservation.

At these historic sites Vermonters can get a taste of the state’s history and also enjoy the great outdoors through trails and gardens.

On July 4th Calvin Coolidge’s 150th birthday will be celebrated.

