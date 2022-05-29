What to do Sunday, May 29

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do in our region on Memorial Weekend.

The Vermont City Marathon is back. Making this the 33rd race of its kind. Participants will run a 26.2-mile marathon. The race includes a 13.1-mile loop that runners will have to brave twice. The community can stop by downtown to cheer on the runners.

After the race, you can swing by Foam Brewery in Burlington for an afterparty. There are food trucks, cold brews, live music, and more. The fun starts at 11 a.m. and will go on until 9 Sunday night.

In honor of Memorial Day Monday, Orwell is hosting a parade Sunday.

You can expect vintage tractors, classic cars, and live bands. The parade starts at 1:30 p.m. at 52 Orwell Rd. The parade route will loop through the village and end at Orwell Bank. The Veterans Ceremony will take place on the town green shortly after.

Vergennes, highgate, concord, and various other towns will host their annual Memorial Day Parade Monday, May 30.

