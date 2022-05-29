Winooski farmers market opening day

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Memorial Day Weekend was the kickoff of Summer, and what better way to spend a Vermont Summer than at farmers markets throughout the state. Sunday was opening day for the Winooski’s Farmers Market. Dozens of vendors ranging from coffee, jewelry, and alcohol, gathered by the circle to kick off the season.

Vendors say it feels good to be back in the swing of things and for some vendors like the Smith family farm that sells meat, Memorial Day Weekend s the ideal time they say because people are looking to grill outside.

“For us as our farm since Covid we’ve had a boom in people interested in buying local -- and knowing hwere hteir food is coming from and justb eing more -- i dont know if it’s necesarially more uspportive, but more caware of the products they’re seeking out.” A0nna Jo Smith of Smith Family Farm said.

The Farmers Market is open every Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm.

