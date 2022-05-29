BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weather really was nice for the Vermont City Marathon. The rest of today will be beautiful, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Dew points will remain comfortable…in the 40s to low 50s. Memorial Day will be warmer, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The rest of the week will be unsettled, though we’ll see some sunshine from time to time. A backdoor cold front will bring the chance for showers by the Canadian border on Tuesday. A large temperature rain is expected across the region, with highs only around 60 degrees near the Canadian border, but possibly reaching the low 80s near the Massachusetts border. That front will fizzle out overnight, but a different cold front will bring showers on Wednesday, with possibly a thunderstorm. Both Thursday and Saturday will be iffy days, with partly sunny skies, but also the chance for a few showers. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday. Highs will be mainly in the mid 70s, with lows in the 50s.

