Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weather was great for the Vermont City Marathon, and delightful weather will continue into Memorial Day. It will be partly sunny and warm, with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will be unsettled, though we’ll see some sunshine from time to time.

A backdoor cold front will sink into the region on Tuesday. Only a few sprinkles are expected in northern sections. However, there will be a big temperature range across the region. Near the Canadian border, highs will only be in the mid 60s, whereas residents near the Massachusetts border may have highs in the mid 80s. On Wednesday, a low pressure will interact with the front, bringing a round of showers and possible thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon. A few showers are possible Thursday, with a better chance Friday.

Overall, the weekend is looking good, with just a few showers possible Saturday. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny through the weekend, with pleasant highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the 50s.

