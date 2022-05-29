BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weather is looking excellent for runners in the Vermont City Marathon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s at the start of the race, with dew points in the 40s. Spectators may want to have a light jacket, at least for a little while. The afternoon will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s. Dew points, however, will remain in the 40s. Memorial Day is looking great, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Just take it easy if you have outdoor activities, as mid 80s is quite warm, but otherwise it will be beautiful.

The week will feature unsettled weather. A backdoor cold front is expected to bring some showers near the Canadian border Tuesday. An interesting temperature range is possible, with highs only around 60 degrees near the Canadian border, and 80 degrees or higher near the Massachusetts border. That front will wash out, but another front will bring a better chance for showers on Wednesday. A few showers are possible Thursday, then there’s the chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday. A few showers may linger into Saturday. Daytime highs will be generally in the mid 70s, with lows in the 50s.

