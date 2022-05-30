Brattleboro home destroyed in fire, pets perish

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro home is destroyed in a weekend fire.

Black smoke could be seen in the area from the single family house on Buttonwood Drive.

It happened around 1 p.m. Sunday.

First responders say the home is a total loss and that nobody was hurt. We’re told several pets died.

Crews say two homes next door had siding melted.

Along with mutual aid from neighboring towns, off duty firefighters from Connecticut assisted in putting out the flames.

A fire investigation is underway.

