Crews put out overnight garage fire in Milton

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A garage is damaged after an overnight fire in Milton.

The Milton Fire Chief says a homeowner came home around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, left their motorcycle in the garage, and went into the house on Maplewood Avenue.

Then just after midnight, a neighbor discovered the flames and called the fire department.

Crews say there is quite a bit of damage inside the garage.

We’re told the building held vintage motorcycles and other vehicles.

Due to the size of the fire, investigators will be on scene Monday, but we’re told it does not seem suspicious at this point.

