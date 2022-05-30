Advertisement

Fireworks canceled at popular NH beach due to piping plovers

File photo
File photo(Steven Senne | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) - Fireworks shows at a popular New Hampshire beach were canceled for Memorial Day weekend and will be put on hold for several weeks because endangered piping plovers are nesting there.

Local officials hope they can still have fireworks on the Fourth of July at Hampton Beach, which is close to the Massachusetts border, the Portsmouth Herald reported.

Hampton Beach Village District Chairman Chuck Rage said two nests were found on the beach. Piping plovers are endangered in New Hampshire and threatened nationally.

