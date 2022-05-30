Advertisement

Honoring veterans on Memorial Day

WCAX talks with Marine Corps Veteran and Northern Vermont University Associate Dean Thom Anderson.
By Dom Amato
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Memorial Day isn’t about cookouts, parties, or an extra day off -- it’s about remembering our fallen heroes.

WCAX talked with Thom Anderson, a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and Associate Dean of Academic Programs at Northern Vermont University Lyndon.

He talked about the importance of honoring those who have died fighting for our country and never forgetting their sacrifice.

We asked him about how you can do your part Monday to honor a veteran.

“There are several ways, going to a cemetery, planting flowers on the grave of a veteran is a common tradition and an important one. Another way is to go to a Memorial Day Parade which is awesome and a lot of veterans organizations put on put a lot of work into those parades, and they’re a great way to recognize the fallen,” said Anderson.

This Friday is the 10th annual Veterans Summit at Northern Vermont University Lyndon. It starts at 8 a.m.

There will be over 60 veteran service organizations there.

Click here for more information.

