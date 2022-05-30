Advertisement

Island chapel dating to 1800 off NH to get preservation work

File photo
File photo(Holly Ramer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RYE, N.H. (AP) — A nonprofit group is getting money to help preserve a 19th-century chapel on an island off New Hampshire.

Star Island Corporation received the grants in support of work to preserve the Gosport Chapel on Star Island. The group received a $10,000 grant from 1772 Foundation in cooperation with N.H. Preservation Alliance and another $10,000 from Cogswell Benevolent Trust.

The chapel is 222 years old and needs the work on its exterior. Peter Squires, Star Island’s director of development, described the chapel as “a simple stone meetinghouse built in 1800 on the highest point of Star Island.”

The island opens up for its season in the middle of June. One of the longstanding traditions on the island is lantern-lit evening services at the chapel.

