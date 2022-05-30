Advertisement

Man drowns after being swept away from pontoon boat on Crab Island, sheriff says

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat...
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat during strong currents on Crab Island.(Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAB ISLAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A man drowned Sunday after he was swept away by currents on Crab Island.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the victim’s body was recovered Monday. Officials did not give further information about the victim but described him as a “young man” with a family that lives out of the country.

The OCSO said the man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat during strong currents on the island. The victim and his friends were reportedly having boat issues, so several of them jumped in the water to try to fix the problem. That’s when the current swept the man away.

The other four people involved were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the OCSO.

The OCSO reminded the public to be aware of strong currents and drop-offs on Crab Island, hazards that visitors may encounter at the popular tourist spot.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Caucasian male approximately, 5 ft 8 inches tall, 140lbs. Missing since Tuesday.
Missing Bradford man found
Josiah Clark's new resting place.
Revolutionary War veteran gets new resting place
Fatal crash in Williamstown
Tunbridge man dies in Williamstown crash
Truck driver charged in I-95 crash that killed NH trooper
Dylan Dewing, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Newport Police say man assaulted with tire wrench

Latest News

Taps Across America observed in Vermont.
Vt. communities honor fallen through song
There's a tasty snack that's "oat of this world" in the town of Glover.
MiVT: 12K Granola Company
Pandemic, low-pay driving forces behind Vt. Statehouse exodus
Visitors hit the beaches in Plattsburgh this weekend.
Plattsburgh beach open for the season