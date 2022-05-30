Advertisement

Memorial Day parades return this year

This Memorial Day, there will be plenty of parades happening around Vermont.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - This Memorial Day, there will be plenty of parades happening around Vermont.

For many, it’s a return to normal, including the Vergennes parade.

For the past years, the parade was canceled due to the pandemic, but now the event that started in 1946 is back.

There are also parades in Wallingford and Highgate Center starting at 9 a.m. Concord, Vermont will have their parade at 10 a.m. Monday.

Many will have ceremonies as well to honor those who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

Essex held its Memorial Day parade on Saturday.

It featured the first female Grand Marshal of the Parade Navy Veteran Beth Abustan.

Governor Phil Scott also spoke at the event that couldn’t be stopped just because of a little rain,.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Caucasian male approximately, 5 ft 8 inches tall, 140lbs. Missing since Tuesday.
Missing Bradford man found
Fatal crash in Williamstown
Crash in Williamstown has claimed the life of a Tunbridge man
Josiah Clark's new resting place.
Revolutionary War Veteran gets new resting place
Truck driver charged in I-95 crash that killed NH trooper
Dylan Dewing, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Newport Police say man assaulted with tire wrench

Latest News

Memorial Day weekend is the kick off to summer and that means Vermont State Parks are back open.
Vermont State Parks open for the season
Graduation day at Middlebury College
Middlebury College celebrates its class of 2022
FILE photo.
Honoring veterans on Memorial Day
Memorial Day weekend is the kick off to summer and that means Vermont State Parks are back open.
Vermont State Parks open for the season
FILE photo.
Police investigate thefts at Woodford State Park