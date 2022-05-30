Memorial Day parades return this year

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - This Memorial Day, there will be plenty of parades happening around Vermont.

For many, it’s a return to normal, including the Vergennes parade.

For the past years, the parade was canceled due to the pandemic, but now the event that started in 1946 is back.

There are also parades in Wallingford and Highgate Center starting at 9 a.m. Concord, Vermont will have their parade at 10 a.m. Monday.

Many will have ceremonies as well to honor those who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

Essex held its Memorial Day parade on Saturday.

It featured the first female Grand Marshal of the Parade Navy Veteran Beth Abustan.

Governor Phil Scott also spoke at the event that couldn’t be stopped just because of a little rain,.

