Memorial Day weighs heavy for Vt. Gold Star dad

WEST BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Each year, Memorial Day weighs heavy on the hearts of those who have lost someone they love to war. West Bolton’s Kevin McLaughlin spent Monday paying respects to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, including his son.

Kevin McLaughlin remembers his son, Scott, as an easy-going young man, saying he was usually well-behaved, loved the outdoors, and loved nature.

“Only young man I know that applied for a moose permit and got it the first year he applied for it and got a moose,” McLaughlin said.

He got that moose right before deploying to Iraq with the Vermont Army National Guard, his second stint in the military. The first came in 1994, just two days after turning 18, when he shipped off to boot camp after joining the Marines.

“When he went into the marines, he wanted to prove how tough he was. He wanted to be in recon,” McLaughlin said. But after 9-11, he says Scott made the decision to re-enlist -- this time, with the Guard. “Took me aside, said there was more in the military he had to do, and joined up.”

He went in as a tank mechanic and deployed to Ramadi, Iraq. But his dad says he never worked on tanks. He drove recovery vehicles and that’s what he was doing when he was killed by enemy fire on September 22, 2005. Scott was 29 years old.

“It’s like you can’t breathe. You don’t believe it’s real. You figure there was a mistake made and you’ll hear later that it was just a mistake and that he’s fine,” McLaughlin said.

Despite the time that’s passed since then, the hurt never goes away. Not for his parents, not for his widow, and not for his two children. McLaughlin says some years are harder than others, especially during the time from Memorial Day to September. “Try to keep busy, and then the day gets here and it’s pretty tough,” he said.

The only thing that brings any sort of relief is spending time with other Gold Star families who understand the pain. on this Memorial Day, this Gold Star dad is encouraging others to reflect on the true meaning of Memorial Day, his son, and all of his fallen comrades and others who have given their lives for American freedom. “It’s more than just these guys. It’s all kinds of young men that come back that are never the same. Some take their own lives. It’s just as much about them,” McLaughlin said.

