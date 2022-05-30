Skip to content
Middlebury wins 8th women’s lacrosse national championship
Panthers defeat Tufts, 13-5
Panthers defeat Tufts, 13-5
Jake Stansell
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:22 AM EDT
Updated: 5 minutes ago
