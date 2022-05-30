Advertisement

Middlebury wins 8th women’s lacrosse national championship

Panthers defeat Tufts, 13-5
Panthers defeat Tufts, 13-5
By Jake Stansell
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Caucasian male approximately, 5 ft 8 inches tall, 140lbs. Missing since Tuesday.
Update: Missing 44-year-old Man located
Fatal crash in Williamstown
Crash in Williamstown has claimed the life of a Tunbridge man
Josiah Clark's new resting place.
Revolutionary War Veteran gets new resting place
Truck driver charged in I-95 crash that killed NH trooper
Dylan Dewing, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Newport Police say man assaulted with tire wrench

Latest News

Macaskill takes the top spot in the Flying Tiger feature, Switzer Jr. picks up second Street...
Donahue wins first Memorial Day Classic at Thunder Road
A couple defending champs finish at the top once more
Vermont City Marathon results for Sunday, May 29th
Vermont falls 10-7 in ten
Lake Monsters drop home opener in extras
Owen O’Malley nets a brace to help the Green Mountain boys take the 4-1 win over Black Rock FC
Vermont Green FC delivers memorable home-opening win in club’s first season