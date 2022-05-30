Plattsburgh beach open for the season

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y (WCAX) - Beach season has arrived in Plattsburgh even though the water may be on the chilly side for some folks.

The Plattsburgh City Beach is now open and Monday’s sunny skies made for a perfect excuse for many to hit the waterfront.

“We are staying at the beach all day long,” said Aanya Carter, who lives in the area and wasted no time bringing her family and friends back to the beach. “There is just an ambiance we wait all year for it.” She arrived bright and early Monday to secure a good spot full of sun and easy water access. “I would live here every day if I could.”

But they were not the only family taking advantage of the summer-like weather. “I love the beach. I’m celebrating my birthday today with my family,” said Nadine Garrow, who was enjoying a picnic.

Others found their way to the Cabana Beach Bar, which is also open. “We get all kinds of people coming through here and it’s been fun to talk with everyone,” said the Cabana’s Gracey Sutton. She was also pleased to see Canadian friends make their way down for the opening. “I’ve spoken with a few of them and they have been really great and friendly they are so excited to be here and visit.”

The beach was seeing some new faces, too. “This is actually the first time we’ve been in a very long time,” said Jennifer Ocasio.

The beach is open seven days a week and parking will be free to city and town residents this year.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.