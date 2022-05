WOODFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Just as Vermont State Parks reopen, campers report thefts in Woodford.

State Police say multiple people said things were taken from their campground sites at Woodford State Park from 2-6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Right now, police only know that the suspects were driving a black Chevrolet pickup truck during the incident.

