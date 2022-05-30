Advertisement

Rolling Thunder rides across Vermont for vets

This Memorial Day Weekend saw the return of a traveling tribute.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 30, 2022
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Memorial Day Weekend saw the return of a traveling tribute.

The Vermont Thunder Inc. members rode through the state Sunday, leaving from Sharon and making their way through several towns on to Enosburgh.

This motorcycle group started in 1992 and they say they are the oldest veterans organization and this is the biggest ride in New England. This non-profit is dedicated to helping Vermont’s veterans with any financial hardships they might face.

They say members believe no veteran should get left behind.

