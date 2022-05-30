Advertisement

St. Albans man charged with sexual assault

Shawn Herrick
Shawn Herrick(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Albans man faces multiple charges after police say he retaliated against the victim in a fraud case.

Police say they responded Friday to help a resident with a fraud complaint and that the investigation led to Shawn Herrick, 28, who they say repeatedly victimized the adult who reported the fraud.

Herrick was arrested Sunday and faces a slew of charges including aggravated sexual assault, voyeurism, and unlawful restraint. Police say he was already on probation for victimizing the same person.

Herrick is due in court Tuesday.

