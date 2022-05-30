Advertisement

Vandalism at reporters’ homes in MA, NH investigated

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire are investigating acts of vandalism at the homes of a pair of journalists.

The journalists work for New Hampshire Public Radio. Police said a reporter’s current home and former residence in Massachusetts and New Hampshire were vandalized on the morning of May 21.

Other acts of vandalism were committed at homes in New Hampshire, New Hampshire Public Radio reported.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said authorities are seeking to identify a man captured on security footage throwing a brick at the Massachusetts home.

The New Hampshire Press Association said in a statement on Thursday that it is “distressed by the news that New Hampshire journalists and their family members have been the victims of targeted vandalism at homes in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

