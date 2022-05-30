Advertisement

Vermont City Marathon results for Sunday, May 29th

A couple defending champs finish at the top once more
By Jake Stansell
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:09 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 2020 edition of the Vermont City Marathon was wiped out entirely due to COVID-19, while the 2021 version was shortened to a half and moved to last fall. But finally, the marathon returned in its full form running over 26.2 miles.

The men’s title would come down to a battle between a pair of familiar names: three-time champion Tyler Andrews of Concord, Mass., and defending champion Sergio Reyes from Palmdale, Calif. Reyes finished strong once again with a time of 2:19:50, which was about 30 seconds ahead of Andrews. A little more than nine minutes later, Stowe’s William McGovern would come down the chute with a time of 2:29:13, marking the fastest time by a Vermonter.

On the women’s side, Rhode Island resident Annmarie Tuxbury had the time to beat. Returning to claim the crown that eluded her in a second place finish three years ago, Tuxbury’s time of 2:39:18 got the job done. Weybridge’s Margaret Gish finished as the top Vermonter with a time of 3:11:47.

A native Vermonter claimed the women’s handcycle division once again. Putney’s Alicia Dana and her time of 1:34:26 helped earn her the top spot. The top men’s handcyclist finished about a half hour later. Erik Corbett from Conway, New Hampshire, and his time of exactly two hours was good enough for the first place finish.

