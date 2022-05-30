Vet Center offers counseling around region

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not always easy to ask for help, especially when many have not walked in your shoes.

The Vet Center in South Burlington tries to make that call for help a little bit easier by offering resources. The center is a branch of the VA and their programs extend to Clinton and Essex County veterans, offering group or individual counseling every Friday at Clinton Community College.

The services are free but this counseling is only for combat veterans and veterans who experience sexual trauma while serving. The centers are nationwide and the program started in the ‘70s by veterans after troops returned from Vietnam.

“The vet center started with veterans. The veterans started it and so we continue to provide that and be a support, counseling, a safe place for the veterans to come in and talk about those experiences because it’s not easy to talk about it to family members or out in society,” said the center’s Marie Milord-Ajanma.

Couples counseling and family therapy is also an option through the center.

