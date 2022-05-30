Veterans ski, golf, bike free at Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Memorial Day tradition continued at Killington Monday with a free ticket for those who have served.

It is hard to believe there is still snow at Killington Mountain. Meanwhile, the golf course and mountain biking trails are also open. On this Memorial Day, veterans got a ticket for free.

“Conditions were great,” said Jeffrey Allen. The Saratoga Springs man tries to make it to Killington every Memorial Day weather permitting. This year, the Air Force veteran made some turns with his daughter and son-in-law. “I mean, everybody talks about veterans but nobody does anything about it. So, here they are actually doing something.”

Any veteran with proper ID received a free ticket to the mountain, mountain bike track, or golf course. Though, those who wore a uniform, like Kevin Eaton -- who was also in the Air Force -- remind us Memorial Day is specifically to remember those who never made it home.

“Acknowledge and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, spilled blood, to the civil liberties and the freedoms that we have today,” Eaton said.

“We think it is obviously very important to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives from this country, and it is just a way to honor people who have put their lives in danger for us and allow us to be able to ski and ride today,” said Killington’s Kristel Killary.

The Superstar Trail was packed with diehard skiers and riders. Most were paying the full late-season price. “I think it is a wonderful thing. Anything we can do to honor the people who fight for us is a good thing,” said Bill Meagher of Simsbury, Connecticut.

Veterans like Allen, who got in 10 runs before lunch. “Bring my old skis but they are great,” he said.

The skiing and riding will continue next weekend before the mountain closes for good for the season. It will be the latest season at Killington in 25 years.

