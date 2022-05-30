Vt. communities honor fallen through song

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Whether it’s on a front porch, or at a memorial service, people across the country and here at home are remembering the fallen through music. Channel 3′s Cam Smith met two Vermonters taking part in Taps Across America.

On Memorial Day at 3 p.m., musicians across the country took time to remember those who have served.

“To just give pause to those who lost their lives in service. But also those that served and lived out a span of years, but who were ready and put it all on the line when they were called to do it,” said Matt Van Wagner.

“People gave their lives up for an ideal of community, so it’s important for me to be part of that in my own very small way,” said Ray Vega.

Both South Burlington residents took out their trumpets for Taps Across America, each playing in their own neighborhoods just miles apart and welcoming their communities to join in the ceremonies. It’s a tradition that started during the pandemic in 2020 as a national moment of remembrance, where everyone is asked to pause and reflect for one minute.

Vega, a jazz musician and lecturer at UVM, says those 24 notes, carry a much larger meaning. “This is not some frivolous piece of music. This is really important. It’s important for us to remember. We can’t go forward without understanding the sacrifices of others,” he said.

Both men say it’s about inspiring others to keep the tradition alive. “I would really like to raise up the next generation of live buglers so that when there is a veteran’s burial -- I think it’s that much more meaningful to the family, and that much more touching if there is a live bugler,” Van Wagner said.

“If we forget what it’s about, we’ll go down a path that’s not good. It’s not about politics, it’s not about any of that. It’s about community and letting them know that they are important and they can’t be forgotten,” Vega said.

Related Story:

Jazz trumpeter Ray Vega joins in ‘Taps Across America’

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.