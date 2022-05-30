Waterbury gun threat ends in arrest

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A New York man faces charges after police say he made threats with a gun.

It happened early Sunday morning at the Kneeland Flats Trailer Park in Waterbury. Vermont State Police responded to a domestic violence call and say Aldrain Ashby, 36, allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and threatened her. They say he tried to run but was quickly captured, injuring a trooper as he was being taken into custody. Police say they also found cocaine and other drugs that he was trying to destroy.

The Bronx man faces charges including domestic assault, resisting arrest, and possession of narcotics.

