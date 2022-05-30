BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today’s weather was about as ideal as it gets to finish out the holiday weekend. We stay dry and mild tonight with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Expect a partly cloudy sky to remain in place into Tuesday morning.

Our weather begins to shift Tuesday as a “backdoor” cold front slides into the area from the northeast. This means there will be a big difference in temperature from north to south tomorrow. Parts of far northern New Hampshire and areas along the Canadian border in Vermont will likely only see temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday afternoon, meanwhile temperatures in southern Vermont will likely surge well into the 80s. Temperatures will hit their peak for the day early on in northern areas, with cooler temperatures spreading southwest as the afternoon goes on.

Expect a generally dry Tuesday with the chance for an afternoon or evening shower or storm as the front slides through. Much better chances for unsettled weather arrive Wednesday with another system moving in from the west. The chance for downpours and storms will start right away Wednesday morning, especially across northern New York. Some storms could be on the strong side.

Thursday looks nice and dry, with shower chances Friday into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will be seasonable in the low to mid 70s for most of the week.

Enjoy the evening!

-Jess Langlois

