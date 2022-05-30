BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday and Memorial Day, everyone! We will be rounding out the holiday weekend with another very summerlike day today, a lot like on Sunday, but even warmer, as high pressure continues to be in control of the weather here in the northeast.

A change in the weather pattern will start to happen on Tuesday as a “back-door” cold front drops down out of Canada from the north & east. As that front settles in, half-way through the area, there will be a large temperature difference from north to south, with highs only in the low 60s near the Canadian border to the upper 80s near the MA border. Skies will be partly sunny, but there could be a few showers & thunderstorms late in the day and into Tuesday night.

The weather could get more active on Wednesday with clusters of showers & thunderstorms coming through. Some of the thunderstorms could be on the strong side.

Thursday will be quieter with partly sunny skies. Friday & Saturday will feature a couple of small, upper-air disturbances that could touch off a shower or two, but nothing significant. It will be clearer and a little warmer on Sunday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping an eye on the active weather that’s expected mid-week, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

