Advertisement

9-year-old girl survives rare cougar attack in Washington

FILE PHOTO: A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after surviving an alleged cougar attack in...
FILE PHOTO: A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after surviving an alleged cougar attack in Washington.(Sawtooth / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRUITLAND, Wash. (AP) — Witnesses say a 9-year-old girl survived a cougar attack after wandering up a trail with two friends while camping in northwest Washington state.

It happened Saturday morning near Fruitland, Washington.

The girl fought back while her friends ran for their lives. Adults rushed to help and found the girl covered in blood.

She was soon airlifted to a hospital, where she’s recovering after surgery for multiple wounds to her head and upper body.

Others found the young male cougar and killed it.

Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Staci Lehman says cougar attacks are rare, with only two fatalities in the last century in Washington state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aldrain Ashby
Waterbury gun threat ends in arrest
Shawn Herrick
St. Albans man charged with sexual assault
44-year-old Caucasian male approximately, 5 ft 8 inches tall, 140lbs. Missing since Tuesday.
Missing Bradford man found
A garage was damaged after an overnight fire in Milton.
Crews put out overnight garage fire in Milton
File photo
Police investigate thefts at Woodford State Park

Latest News

This “Great Reshuffling” has created a nationwide demand for housing as more people work from...
Working from home contributed to home price increase, study says
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
Memorial Day skiing at Killington
Veterans ski, golf, bike free at Killington
FILE photo.
Police: St. Albans woman intentionally set two fires
FILE - President Joe Biden addressed Naval Academy graduates at their commencement ceremony on...
Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites pocketbooks