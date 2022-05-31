Barre bakers from Ukraine work to aid the European country

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - For the owners of Rise Up Bakery in Barre, the war in Ukraine is personal. While Jim and Larissa Haas go through the daily motions of baking wood-fired bread, they’re also keeping an ear out for news coming from home.

Larissa grew up and spent most of her life in Kyiv. Since February 24th, she ‘s watched in horror as Russia continues to attack the country.

“My mother lives less than a mile from it. My school is there and there’s recently been another bombing less than a mile from Kyviv, which is also less than a mile from my home that’s there and all our belongings are still there,” Larissa said.

She and Jim say they’re in constant contact with people in Ukraine, including Larissa’s mother, who made it safely to Poland, but decided to return home.

“She’s afraid to get lost. She doesn’t know the language that well. She doesn’t want to be dependent over there,” Larissa explained.

Jim didn’t grow up in Ukraine, but lived and worked there for 28 years. During that time, he married Larissa, they raised three children, and they opened their first bakery.

“It’s kind of something we carry around with us, we live with it,” Jim said.

The Haas say it’s time for the U.S. and other countries to step up aid to Ukraine.

“Ukraine is kind of on its own out there,” Jim said. “They need support. They’re not asking for money. They’re asking for weapons and the west needs to act more quickly.”

World Bank says so far there’s been $60 billion of damage to the country’s infrastructure. Larissa said volunteers are also worried about the damage being done to people’s mental health.

“She said the trauma they have is so deep, it’s impossible to treat it” Larissa said she heard from volunteers in Ukraine. “It’ll stay with people the rest of their lives.”

The Haas are involved with fundraising and have so far raised $20-thousand. That money is being used to send clothing and medical supplies. You can donate at Rise Up Bakery or online.

