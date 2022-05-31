Advertisement

Dartmouth pitcher directs movies like he directs his fastball

When Nathan Skinner isn’t pitching strikes, he’s pitching short film ideas with his brother
When Nathan Skinner isn’t pitching strikes, he’s pitching short film ideas with his brother
By Jake Stansell
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - You might look at a roster of any sports team and see that some of the players have different interests and backgrounds. One pitcher on the Dartmouth baseball team can direct movies like he can direct his fastball.

Nathan Skinner has shared a passion with his brother, Jared, for storytelling. The two have written and directed short films since they were in high school together. Nathan does more of the directing and camera work while Jared does more of the acting, but the two never stop pitching ideas.

From having teammates suggest story ideas to Nathan submitting his finished work in film contests, there’s an art to it. Much like throwing different pitches, Nathan finds different ways to tell stories and work with different camera angles. He’s even found his way to owning his own IMDb page that contains some of his work.

“I would say a lot of our stories are sometimes a little confusing for some people,” Nathan said. “So, they kind of think it’s funny. They also think it’s pretty unusual for a baseball player to be making movies as well, so they think it’s kind of odd ... My family loves it, my parents are in some of them.”

Nathan finished up his senior year pitching for the Big Green and said that’s most likely it for him playing competitive ball as he turns his attention to grad school. But making short films and telling stories will still be in the background. And if he pitches the right idea, who knows? He just might get the call up.

You can view Nathan and his brother’s films on their YouTube page here.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aldrain Ashby
Waterbury gun threat ends in arrest
Shawn Herrick
St. Albans man charged with sexual assault
44-year-old Caucasian male approximately, 5 ft 8 inches tall, 140lbs. Missing since Tuesday.
Missing Bradford man found
A garage was damaged after an overnight fire in Milton.
Crews put out overnight garage fire in Milton
File photo
Police investigate thefts at Woodford State Park

Latest News

Panthers defeat Tufts, 13-5
Middlebury wins 8th women’s lacrosse national championship
Macaskill takes the top spot in the Flying Tiger feature, Switzer Jr. picks up second Street...
Donahue wins first Memorial Day Classic at Thunder Road
A couple defending champs finish at the top once more
Vermont City Marathon results for Sunday, May 29th
Vermont falls 10-7 in ten
Lake Monsters drop home opener in extras