Dartmouth pitcher directs movies like he directs his fastball

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - You might look at a roster of any sports team and see that some of the players have different interests and backgrounds. One pitcher on the Dartmouth baseball team can direct movies like he can direct his fastball.

Nathan Skinner has shared a passion with his brother, Jared, for storytelling. The two have written and directed short films since they were in high school together. Nathan does more of the directing and camera work while Jared does more of the acting, but the two never stop pitching ideas.

From having teammates suggest story ideas to Nathan submitting his finished work in film contests, there’s an art to it. Much like throwing different pitches, Nathan finds different ways to tell stories and work with different camera angles. He’s even found his way to owning his own IMDb page that contains some of his work.

“I would say a lot of our stories are sometimes a little confusing for some people,” Nathan said. “So, they kind of think it’s funny. They also think it’s pretty unusual for a baseball player to be making movies as well, so they think it’s kind of odd ... My family loves it, my parents are in some of them.”

Nathan finished up his senior year pitching for the Big Green and said that’s most likely it for him playing competitive ball as he turns his attention to grad school. But making short films and telling stories will still be in the background. And if he pitches the right idea, who knows? He just might get the call up.

You can view Nathan and his brother’s films on their YouTube page here.

