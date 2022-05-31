Exit 16 ‘diverging diamond’ project to soon break ground

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A long-planned project to turn I-89′s Exit 16 into the state’s first diverging diamond interchange is expected to break ground in the late summer or early fall.

The Vermont Transportation Agency says the current design of the exit in Colchester creates traffic delays and safety concerns in the area that sees around 25,000 cars a day. It is a VTrans high crash location.

With a diverging diamond, both directions of traffic cross to the left side of the intersection to ease left hand turns on and off the interstate.

Project manager Michael Lacroix says they’ll be putting bids out for construction in two weeks and hope to have boots on the ground by summer’s end.

The project will also add new turn lanes at the Mountain View Drive, Hercules Drive, and Rathe Road intersections, and it will add pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.

“There’s just there’s no accommodations for, you know, users that don’t use vehicles, so pedestrians, bicyclists, and whatnot. And so this project will accommodate those users. And so that in combination with making some improvements that would cut down on some of the vehicle collisions out there will ensure the increased mobility and accessibility for all through there,” Lacroix said.

The money for this project is already dedicated, costing around $10-12 million when all is said and done. The ability to move forward comes after the resolution of legal battles that resulted in the project receiving an Act 250 permit to proceed in 2020.

