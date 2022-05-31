Gouverneur barn fire kills estimated 20 animals

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WCAX) - About 20 farm animals died in a barn fire Monday evening, according to the Gouverneur Fire Department.

Emergency crews say they responded to the barn on U.S. Highway 11 just before 7 p.m. Crews arrived to find “heavy fire showing in the upper level of the barn,” the department writes in a Facebook post. The family entered the barn to release as many animals as possible, according to firefighters, but despite their efforts, an estimated 20 animals perished inside.

The barn is considered a total loss.

Oxbow, Richville, and Morristown fire departments also responded to the scene.

At 18:52 last evening Gouverneur Fire responded to a reported barn fire on US HWY 11. Engine 17 arrived on scene... Posted by Gouverneur Fire Department on Monday, May 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.