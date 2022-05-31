Advertisement

Gouverneur barn fire kills estimated 20 animals

An estimated 20 animals were killed in a barn fire on US Highway 11 in Gouverneur Monday...
An estimated 20 animals were killed in a barn fire on US Highway 11 in Gouverneur Monday evening, according to the fire department(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WCAX) - About 20 farm animals died in a barn fire Monday evening, according to the Gouverneur Fire Department.

Emergency crews say they responded to the barn on U.S. Highway 11 just before 7 p.m. Crews arrived to find “heavy fire showing in the upper level of the barn,” the department writes in a Facebook post. The family entered the barn to release as many animals as possible, according to firefighters, but despite their efforts, an estimated 20 animals perished inside.

The barn is considered a total loss.

Oxbow, Richville, and Morristown fire departments also responded to the scene.

At 18:52 last evening Gouverneur Fire responded to a reported barn fire on US HWY 11. Engine 17 arrived on scene...

Posted by Gouverneur Fire Department on Monday, May 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aldrain Ashby
Waterbury gun threat ends in arrest
Shawn Herrick
St. Albans man charged with sexual assault
44-year-old Caucasian male approximately, 5 ft 8 inches tall, 140lbs. Missing since Tuesday.
Missing Bradford man found
A garage was damaged after an overnight fire in Milton.
Crews put out overnight garage fire in Milton
File photo
Police investigate thefts at Woodford State Park

Latest News

Dartmouth pitcher directs movies like he directs his fastball
Memorial Day skiing at Killington
Veterans ski, golf, bike free at Killington
FILE photo.
Police: St. Albans woman intentionally set two fires
Spongy moths, formally known as Gypsy moths, are feasting on foliage across our region.
Spongy moth caterpillars create a battle for the backyard