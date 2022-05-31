I-89 sinkhole slows traffic near Exit 11

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A sinkhole on I-89 near Exit 11 is causing commotion on the highway.

It’s eight feet wide, eight feet long, and about a foot deep.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation says rusted culverts were drawing soil away from the road, causing problems 50 feet below.

VTrans is working to build crossovers in the median to repair the sinkhole and the culvert.

To do that, VTrans says they need traffic off the southbound lanes. Going northbound towards Exit 11 and southbound towards Exit 10, the left lane is closed as construction begins in the median.

Though VTrans says there’s not an immediate threat to public safety, the state declared this project an emergency due to the volume of traffic and location. That helps VTrans expedite the process.

“Due to the age of the infrastructure, this particular culvert was built in 1964. And metal culverts have a design life of anywhere between 50 and 75 years. So we’re coming to a time where there’s a lot of culvert replacements that need to happen,” said Nick Wark of VTrans.

VTrans says this project will be 90% federally funded and 10% state funded, typical for an interstate project. The estimated price tag is around $10 million.

