Lawmakers highlight past two years of accomplishments

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Reflecting on a legislative biennium like none we’ve seen before. Lawmakers are looking back on accomplishments over the past two years and looking ahead to a new slate of leaders next year.

They say the past two years were defined by the pandemic and the immediate emergency response. In it, they were able to leverage federal funds for housing, the workforce, and tax relief.

“We are so proud of these investments in areas that are important to Vermont families,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, D-Windham.

The investments include sweeping tax credit for parents with kids under six, $90 million in housing across the income spectrum, ethics rules for elected officials, and investments in weatherization and electric vehicles, plus mental health supports for kids and grants for in-school and afterschool counseling support.

“So that our kids can recover from the very tragic needs they have as a result of the pandemic,” said Sen. Ginny Lyons, D-Chittenden.

There were also big initiatives that never made it over the finish line: an expansion of the bottle bill, a $15 dollar minimum wage, and the centerpiece of our climate action plan -- the clean heat standard.

“It has great merit. It has the ability to help people control costs while also addressing the climate crisis which is already on us,” said Sen. Chris Bray, D-Addison.

“There may have been ways that I may have done differently, but by and large, I think we came together and made a lot of progress,” said Senate Minority Leader Randy Brock, R-Franklin.

Republicans agree investments made this session were historic, especially in Vermont’s business sector and workforce training.

But Brock says not enough was done to grow our population to fill the open jobs we have. He wanted to see more investments in Vermont’s employee relocation program and more tax breaks for military retirees

“Imagine you’re out fishing on a pond and you have the best tackle and the best rod in the world, but there are no fish in the pond. You’re not going to catch anything. We need to catch more fish,” Brock said.

The end of the session will also bring a sea change of new leaders. A third of the Senate is also stepping back or is seeking higher office. Ninety years of combined experience and institutional knowledge won’t return.

“This change has enormous potential new people, new ideas, new energy,” said Sen. Cheryl Hooker, D/P-Rutland.

The turnover in the Senate is in addition to dozens of lawmakers in the House that are also stepping back.

Right now, we don’t’ know what the dynamic in the statehouse will look like. The August primaries will give us a better idea.

