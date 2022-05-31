Local CityPlace developers reveal plan to fast-track long-stalled project

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Last Friday, it was announced that Don Sinex had been bought out of his shares of phase one of fixing “the pit” in downtown Burlington, which will eventually be the CityPlace residential and retail site. The local developers are now vowing to get the project underway.

“We expressed some frustration with him about the slow schedule. We got into this to build it. It did seem to be bogging down, and we did have our fair share of problems,” said CityPlace co-owner Dave Farrington.

CityPlace has faced issues such as three lawsuits with the City, Redstone, and a dispute about parking with local Burlingtonians. The one outstanding lawsuit remains, regarding the parking dispute. However, the attorney involved told WCAX News last week they intend to settle that, helping to clear the way for construction.

“We are going to start it and then things are going to keep rolling with it so it just needed that little push to keep going so that’s what we are here for,” Farrington said.

Farrington says Sinex was trying to finance the entire project at once. However, the Vermont developers are taking a different approach of financing it in parts, starting with the smaller building, so construction can get started. They say they believe other financing will come in portions.

Now, they are reengaging those previously involved in the project to get the blueprints created for the structure, which has more than 420 housing units, 80 of those affordable, more than 400 parking spaces, and 40,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

“We’re in meetings with the architects, engineers, the banks. We are kind of starting from scratch, but we are going full speed ahead,” Farrington said.

In Burlington Tuesday, we spoke to some who say they believe in this group of local developers.

“I think based upon the legal entanglements that have occurred over the last few years holding the project up, I’m hoping that some of the local guys will be able to cut through that stuff and get the project going because it needs to go,” said Martin Lavin of Burlington.

“I think the local group, we know them locally they are highly competent in their respective disciplines. I assume they are a good team working together and I think probably the team working the vision is more unified today than it was before,” added Burlington resident Charlie Smith.

Though many were excited about this change in ownership, others say it’s been so long of a stagnant project that they don’t think it will ever happen.

If all goes smoothly, Farrington says he hopes some sitework could begin late summer early fall.

Related Stories:

Burlington CityPlace partners buy out Sinex

CityPlace faces more delays; City Council holds special meeting

Weinberger hopeful CityPlace work will start soon

Burlington’s downtown mall closes for good

CityPlace work in downtown Burlington could get underway soon

Weinberger says LL Bean departure not a sign of troubled downtown

Deal could allow CityPlace construction to start by fall

What’s next for nearly empty downtown Burlington mall space?

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.