Middlebury College class of 2020 attends postponed graduation

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Close to 500 students from the class of 2020 attended their postponed graduation.

The commencement ceremony was held on campus at Middlebury College Tuesday morning.

Retired basketball player Jason Collins delivered the commencement address. Collins was the first active player in the four major American professional sports to reveal that he was gay.

The college’s president Laurie Patton also reflected on college life during the pandemic.

“Remember when we all thought it would only last a few weeks? Remember when we thought you could leave your belongings here because you could get them when you returned for the rest of the semester? How hard it was every minute not to know, and then how hard it was when we did know that you, class of 2020, could not come back to be with us for the rest of the semester?” Patton said at the podium.

The class of 2022 graduated this past weekend. It was Middlebury’s first commencement in two years because of COVID restrictions.

