Monument unveiled to Medal of Honor recipient in Franklin

The monument unveiled on Memorial Day in Franklin pays tribute to Lance Cpl. Jedh Colby Barker, who died in 1967 at age 22(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire city has a new monument to a Medal of Honor recipient from the Vietnam War.

The monument unveiled on Memorial Day in Franklin pays tribute to Lance Cpl. Jedh Colby Barker, who died in 1967 at age 22.

Barker was a machine gunner for Company F, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division, on Sept. 21, 1967, while on Operation Kingfisher in Con Thien, Vietnam.  The Laconia Sun reports his squad was hit by enemy fire. He was shot in the hand. Suddenly, a grenade landed nearby. Barker jumped on the grenade, shielding his comrades from the blast.

He was able to provide an injured Marine with first aid before succumbing to his wounds.

