New Hampshire corn maze goes viral

BATH, N.H. (WCAX) - It’s that time of year when corn begins sprouting up at farms all over the region. It’s also the time when corn mazes are created. One corn maze in Bath New Hampshire has taken on a life of its own.

If you have ever done a corn maze you have probably wondered how they get made. In Bath New Hampshire, we are getting a bird’s eye view.

“This is my 5th season doing it. It is something I always wanted to do,” said farmer Corey Collins.

Collins first began creating a corn maze as a tourist attraction to offset some of the bills at his family’s small dairy farm. But what started as a side project has turned into something much larger. The way he creates the maze is unlike most.

“Most corn mazes will use GPS guided tractors which clearly I do not have. They can input computer software and guide the tractor within a couple inches of target so they wind up with these really fancy high-tech designs,” he said.

Every May, once the corn begins growing up from the ground, the cutting begins. This year’s design is pirate themed.

“I just hold the sketch of the design idea I have one hand and drive with the other. So, essentially, I am drawing with a John Deer,” he said.

A viral TikTok video, which has now been viewed nearly a half million times online, shows his creation come to life. The pirate has received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments putting Collins on the corn maze map. But his creativity does not stop there. An outdoor adventure course behind the maze, which is described as an “escape room meets obstacle course”, gives visitors another activity when they visit the farm.

“You are helping Sheriff Boon track the notorious outlaw Wild Willy. You have to solve puzzles and go over under obstacles,” Collins said.

The corn still has a ways to go before the maze will be ready. That too is a treasure hunt which turns spooky come Halloween. Diversifying the farm is how Collins plans to keep the working landscape in his family for generations to come.

“It is another thing to do in an area where there is not much as far as venues go So people, locals, even people in the cities will travel to corn mazes because of that reason. It is just something else they get to experience some form of farm life in one way or another,” he said.

The adventure trail is already open on weekends. The corn maze will begin accepting visitors in earlier August. Both will be open through the end of October.

