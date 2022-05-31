New Hampshire court adopts congressional redistricting map

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Supreme Court adopted a congressional redistricting plan Tuesday, one day before the filing period opens for candidates in the upcoming elections.

New Hampshire is one of the last states to adopt a plan as required every 10 years to reflect population changes, although maps in several other states still are being challenged in court.

In the end, the new map doesn’t differ drastically from the old: It moves just five towns - Albany, Campton, Jackson, New Hampton and Sandwich - from the 1st District to the 2nd.

The court took action after Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed two maps that would have given the GOP an advantage in the 1st District.

