New York landmarks lit red, white, and blue

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York landmarks were lit red, white, and blue Monday night for Memorial Day.

The jumps at the Lake Placid Olympic Ski Jumping Complex could be seen with those colors.

This is a proclamation by Governor Kathy Hochul.

The tribute commemorates Memorial Day and honors the service members who died for our country.

“Their lives and service stand as a reminder that our liberties and freedoms come with an immense cost—sacrifices that will be remembered by New Yorkers today and for generations to come,” said Gov. Hochul.

