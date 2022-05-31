Advertisement

Order remains for Montpelier student accused of potential threat

File photo
(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A temporary extreme risk protection order will remain in place for an 18-year old Montpelier High School student who had weapons removed from his home.

The hearing has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 7.

The student’s future lawyer is asking for time to go through the paperwork and will process that with his client. He’s represented the teen before.

Last week Montpelier Police told WCAX News that they had seized the student’s AR-style .22 rifle, a 7mm .08 hunting rifle, magazines, and ammunition from the student’s home.

Police say the firearms were legally owned, and there is no evidence that they were ever brought to school, but the incident prompted a police investigation over the potential threat of violence.

