Orleans school latest to receive potential threat

ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Students and parents will see more police Wednesday at Orleans Elementary School.

School staff contacted Vermont State Police last Tuesday. School officials say they received a report of a threat made by a student.

Classes were cancelled Tuesday, and police say the school will modify operations Wednesday.

Police are still investigating and will not be releasing the student’s name because of their age.

