Police: St. Albans woman intentionally set two fires

FILE photo.
FILE photo.(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Albans Police arrested 28-year-old Maryjane Boyer after they say she set two fires intentionally.

Police say it all happened on Monday afternoon just before 2 p.m. on Federal Street. They were called there for a reported dumpster fire behind a group of other buildings.

When fire crews arrived, they put out the fire.

While crews were on scene, people in the area directed police to an apartment building next to dumpster fire. This second fire was extinguished with minimal damage.

Boyer was later found and arrested.

She’s charged with first-degree arson and third-degree arson.

She’s expected in court June 21.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

