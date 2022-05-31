Advertisement

Repeat, high-risk sex offender released from prison

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A repeat sex offender has been released by the Department of Corrections.

The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations says Todd Gorton, 52, was released Sunday.

They say he has multiple sex assault convictions. His victims include both adults and very young children. Corrections officials say he’s at high risk to re-offend.

The Vermont sex offender registry shows him to be homeless. That status requires he calls in daily to update the registry about his location.

