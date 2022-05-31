Advertisement

RunVermont names new executive director

By Melissa Cooney
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - RunVermont is getting a new number one as long-time executive director Peter Delaney steps down.

Joe Connelly is the new executive director. He’s a long-time employee of the organization, having served as the director of race operations since 2004.

Connelly has been involved with the Vermont City Marathon since it began in 1989 and has worked at more than 150 races in the past.

He says he’s excited for the future.

“We got some momentum coming out of COVID. We have been producing races throughout in a safe manner. We’ve developed some really interesting race models we’re excited to keep doing. So, new day, but we’re going to keep doing what we do. We do it well,” Connelly said.

And RunVermont is already getting ready for their next event -- the Summer Six Pack Races in Burlington.

