Shelburne Street roundabout on schedule for summer 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Delays from the Shelburne Road roundabout project will continue through the summer.

Starting with more re-paving happening on one section of South Willard street Wednesday and Thursday.

The material originally installed wasn’t per specification, so it will be replaced at no additional cost to the project.

“The project appears to be all paved over now. It is actually going to change, motorists can expect to be on a gravel surface throughout the course of the summer. The contractor will pave sections of the road as we go through the season. But during the construction, they their sections will be gravel” said Josh Hulett of the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

Hulett says the goal is for a roundabout structure to be in place by the end of the summer with the project completed by next summer.

