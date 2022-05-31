Advertisement

Shelburne Street roundabout on schedule for summer 2023

By Melissa Cooney
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Delays from the Shelburne Road roundabout project will continue through the summer.

Starting with more re-paving happening on one section of South Willard street Wednesday and Thursday.

The material originally installed wasn’t per specification, so it will be replaced at no additional cost to the project.

“The project appears to be all paved over now. It is actually going to change, motorists can expect to be on a gravel surface throughout the course of the summer. The contractor will pave sections of the road as we go through the season. But during the construction, they their sections will be gravel” said Josh Hulett of the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

Hulett says the goal is for a roundabout structure to be in place by the end of the summer with the project completed by next summer.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aldrain Ashby
Waterbury gun threat ends in arrest
Shawn Herrick
St. Albans man charged with sexual assault
FILE photo.
Police: St. Albans woman intentionally set two fires
Pandemic, low-pay driving forces behind Vt. Statehouse exodus
44-year-old Caucasian male approximately, 5 ft 8 inches tall, 140lbs. Missing since Tuesday.
Missing Bradford man found

Latest News

Shelburne Street roundabout on schedule for summer 2023
Shelburne Street roundabout on schedule for summer 2023
Last Friday, it was announced that Don Sinex had been bought out of his shares of phase one of...
Local CityPlace developers reveal plan to fast-track long-stalled project
The circumstances in each shooting vary, but top law enforcement officials say state police...
State police report uptick in drug-related shootings
Tuesday Weathercast
Tuesday Weathercast