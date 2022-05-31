Spongy moth caterpillars create a battle for the backyard

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - If you think you’re seeing more furry caterpillars, you are.

Spongy moths, formally known as gypsy moths, are feasting on foliage across our region.

While they may not be destroying our forests, they can ruin the trees in your neighborhood and infest your property.

We’ve seen people try many tricks to keep the bugs at bay, but one Essex Junction man is working overtime in the battle for his backyard.

“It has already, in three weeks, been a full time job to try to eradicate them from the trees and try to keep them off the dog,” said Joe Breuer.

Breuer remembers the spongy moth being a nuisance last year, but he says it’s more intense this year.

He has tried the reverse tape method, added some grease on the tape which has stopped them, but can make a mess. He has tried the soapy water but decided to up his game.

“Funny enough, the one thing that has worked is a wet vac,” said Breuer.

But this is time consuming.

Now that the Essex Junction resident is retired, he has that time but knows others don’t.

He’s considered professionals, but that comes at a cost, so it’s turned into a part-time job.

“I appreciate how obnoxious that is, and they will go away, that’s your mantra,” said Vermont State Entomologist Judy Rosovsky.

Rosovsky says it’s up to the homeowners to take action they believe to be necessary in their own backyard.

Last year, 51,000 acres across Vermont was defoliated, which sounds like a lot, but Rosovsky says it’s not time to panic.

Mortality rate for oak trees, the moth’s preferred meal, is very low, and there are other invasives killing more trees that the state is focusing on.

“Without significant financial resources, it’s hard to pull off. It’s hard to justify in some ways, because it’s inconvenient, it’s a nuisance, but we have other more deadly pests. We have Emerald Ash Borer that really kills trees, so in some ways, it puts spongy moths in perspective. At least it isn’t going to cause mass mortality of oak trees. I’ve actually seen little mortality on oak,” said Rosovsky.

We also aren’t in a drought, which is good to keep all trees that lose their leaves alive, so they can grow another batch mid-summer.

“It is fortunate that we have had some rain too, so the trees aren’t as vulnerable as they would be otherwise,” said Rosovsky.

Rosovsky maintains that Vermont’s forests will be okay as long as the spongy moth retreats in their typical 2-3 year cycle.

We don’t know if they will disappear for another 30 years like they had before returning in 2021, or if warming temperatures will mean their outbreaks will be more frequent.

Breuer says he simply needs backup.

“I knew they were going to be a nuisance, but I didn’t realize it was going to be this heavy,” said Breuer.

Breuer hopes the three-year cycle prediction is right, because he is starting to wonder if this vacuum is now his summer.

“You look a very long time for summer and this isn’t what I want to do three hours a day, but it does take a lot to save the backyard so we can enjoy it,” said Breuer.

Rosovsky says she does expect the natural enemy populations, certain other insects or birds to increase this year, because of the abundance of caterpillars, which would significantly impact next year’s numbers and defoliation.

Click here for more information.

Related story:

Experts predict another year of defoliation from the spongy moth

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.